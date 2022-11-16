NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport community is invited to attend the Storm Surge Speaker Series event “How the ocean can help solve climate change: Approaches for ocean-based carbon removal” presented by Katie Lebling, climate program associate at the World Resources Institute.
The event will be held at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center at 331 High St., and via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Storm Surge asks community members to register in advance for the event at www.storm-surge.org.
The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has not been seen for millions of years. CO2 and other greenhouse gasses trap heat, causing the atmosphere to warm which is a cause of the weather impacts that are being experienced today. Oceans are also impacted with increasing surface temperatures and acidity.
In addition to rapidly curbing CO2 pollution, it is now clear we will need to remove and sequester carbon dioxide. The ocean, covering 70% of the Earth’s surface, has great potential for sequestration of human-produced CO2, according to Storm Surge.
This talk will provide an introduction to ocean-based carbon dioxide removal approaches. These range from coastal ecosystem restoration, to proposed, but less well understood approaches, like adding alkaline materials to the ocean to react with and store carbon dioxide. Lebling’s talk will describe these approaches, including what they are, how they work, risks, potential benefits, and current status.
The ocean is becoming an area of increased interest for climate action, including carbon removal by project developers, investors and countries. Resolving uncertainties about the science, efficacy, and impacts of these approaches along with improving governance will be critical to ensuring responsible development and deployment.
A Massachusetts native, Lebling works on research and analysis of technological carbon removal approaches and industrial decarbonization for WRI.
Storm Surge is a non-profit organization based in Newburyport. Storm Surge’s goal is to present programs by climate science experts, government officials, community activists, and organize activities to ensure actions taken by residents, businesses and government agencies take into account the effects of climate change.
Its 2022 Speaker Series has focused on local impacts and potential solutions to the changing climate.
