NEWBURYPORT – Amber Hewett, the offshore wind energy campaign manager for the National Wildlife Federation, will detail the status of offshore wind policy and development in a virtual program hosted by Storm Surge on June 25 at 7 p.m.
Offshore wind power is a global industry, supporting more than 80,000 jobs in Europe and consisting of nearly 5,000 turbines worldwide, according to a press release. The U.S. is decades behind Europe, however, with only five of those turbines in its waters.
Massachusetts made a large-scale offshore wind commitment in 2016, just before the nation’s first and only five offshore wind turbines began generating power off the coast of Rhode Island. Since then, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia have all taken action to play a role in launching the industry.
Hewett will answer questions such as, “Is it possible to protect wildlife and habitat while taking on such immense projects?” “Should states be coordinating or competing?” and “Where will the turbines be built, which ports will deploy them, and where will the power come ashore?”
The Newburyport native started her career in the National Wildlife Federation’s National Advocacy Center in Washington before returning home to focus on offshore wind power.
For more than six years, she has worked to advance state policies in the Northeast to help launch a U.S. offshore wind industry and ensure wildlife, habitat, and communities are protected throughout every stage of development.
Hewett also is a Democratic candidate for state representative in the First Essex District of Massachusetts, running against incumbent Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
For more information about the virtual program: https://storm-surge.org.
