NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge’s Speaker Series begins Tuesday in Cashman Park.
The series, “Toward A Resilient Newburyport,” will include topics identified in the city’s Climate Resiliency Plan released last fall. Newburyport’s Parks Department is partnering with Storm Surge to present these monthly events.
The plan includes an assessment of the community’s vulnerability to climate change hazards and adaptation strategies that will help the city minimize exposure to sea level rise, high-intensity storms, flooding, drought and other extreme weather extreme, according to a press release.
The series is designed to present the detailed plan so it is easy to understand with interesting speakers, panels of local experts, and time for questions.
The goal is to make the series accessible to Greater Newburyport residents and visitors. The venue at Cashman Park’s softball field will offer socially distanced seating for a large number of people while following the state’s COVID-19 protocols.
The outdoor meetings are scheduled for the last Tuesday of each month — May 25, June 29, July 27 and Aug. 31.
In September, the series will move indoors with optional Zoom participation. Fall dates are Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30. Each presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and a rain date will be announced for the outdoor sessions.
To comply with state COVID-19 mandates, participants will need to register for all outdoor and future indoor events. A link is available at storm-surge.org or email stormsurge9@gmail.com.
The series begins with a discussion about the Merrimack River and the Artichoke Reservoir, one of the city’s vulnerable water sources.
The speaker will be John Macone, the policy and education specialist for the Merrimack River Watershed Council. He will discuss how river flooding and drought affect water quality, how present-day and future pollution patterns are affected by climate change, and why development upstream in New Hampshire poses the biggest threat to river quality.
Macone will explain Newburyport’s plans to protect the reservoir from Merrimack River flooding and share plans to broaden the protected land around the aquifer.
Community members will learn about regional plans to address issues related to drought and flood, combined sewer overflows or CSOs, and corresponding public alert initiatives. The presentation will conclude with guidance for city officials and community members.
Macone said “there are things we can do as individuals and communities to lessen the impact, and we should start talking about them and doing them now.”
On June 29, Salem State University Professor Stephen Young and Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association, will share the podium at Cashman Park for a presentation about flooding and drought in the region.
Young will begin with an overview of changes to the climate that create these issues and then share images which will illustrate forecasted flooding in local neighborhoods.
He and his students have modeled future flooding from predicted sea level rise in the Little River Basin, the business park and surrounding neighborhoods, downtown riverfront areas, State Street and Market Square, Scotland Road, Routes 1 and 1A, the Great Marsh, Cashman Park and the Parker River.
Castonguay will discuss regional drought issues, local management plans, and why state regulation is needed. He will explain how drought affects the community and how people can adapt to it.
Castonguay will also share how and why the Ipswich River earned a designation as one of the 10 most endangered rivers in the U.S. by a national conservation group. Panelists Jon-Eric White and Bill Mullin will talk about flooding and drought in the community.
City Engineer Jon-Eric White will be the speaker for the program July 27 at Cashman Park and share details about the city’s plan to protect its reservoirs in the short- and long-term future. In addition to answering questions about the water supply’s future, he will discuss how people in the region can reduce their personal impact on water quality.
On Aug. 31, community planner Rick Taintor will address how a community can help reduce risks to people and property, and lessen the impact of residential and commercial development on the climate. For example, development regulations can address landscaping, water management, solar and wind power, and transportation modes.
For more information or to volunteer during one of the programs, email storm-surge9@gmail.com.
