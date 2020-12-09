NEWBURYPORT — "Planning for Resilience," Storm Surge's final fall program, takes place Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Featured speakers Steve Whitman and Liz Kelly of Resilience Planning & Design will discuss what resilience means and how it can be applied to Greater Newburyport communities.
During the presentation, Whitman and Kelly will speak on how resilience can help address food security, climate change, natural resource protection, and equity-related issues using examples at the site, municipal and regional scales.
They will use the themes of people, place and planet to communicate the importance of planning for resilience and taking action.
A link to the event will be posted on the Storm Surge website closer to the event: mailchi.mp/1c101ad646ad/climate-change-andyour-health-4673599?e=f3e12af6c0.
