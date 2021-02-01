NEWBURYPORT – Because of this week’s snow storm, trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all week. There will be no trash or recycling collection on Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to a press release from the city.
Areas of Newburyport which normally get pick-ups on Tuesday will have trash and recycling collection on Wednesday. Wednesday will be Thursday and so forth. Friday’s schedule is shifted to Saturday, except for the downtown area with Friday collection, where collection will be on Friday, as usual.
Residents are asked to put barrels where they will not impede traffic. If necessary, shovel out where they are usually placed or put them on top of the snow if it will not interfere with snowplowing.
Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20, is not a holiday for trash and recycling collection, so there will be no delay because of the holiday.
For additional information see www.cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-499-0413 with any questions.
