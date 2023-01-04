NEWBURYPORT — Story hours for preschoolers return to Emma Andrews Library on Friday.
In addition to regular story hours, the library will add an additional new toddler story hour on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. for 1½- to 3-year-olds with a weekly music program, stories and playtime.
Current story hours continue on Monday or Friday mornings at 10 for 3- to 5-year-olds, with stories, make-a-craft, and a snack (provided). Story hours run January through June.
The library is at 77 Purchase St., Newburyport.
To register, call 978-358-8097 or email emmaandrewslibrary@cityofnewburyport.com.
