Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon reads "Owl Babies" to the assembled crowd of kids and their loved ones. 

NEWBURYPORT  — About a half dozen small children learned what a mayor does as well as what one sounds like when Mayor Sean Reardon read to them during Friday's story time at the Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center on Purchase Street. 

Before Reardon dove into the first of two books, library volunteer Rebecca Esche introduced him to the tykes and went into his job description.

"Does anyone know what a mayor does?" she asked.

"No!" one little girl responded plainly. 

After a chorus of chuckles died down, Esche explained that the mayor basically takes care of the city's 18,000 people. She then asked Reardon's favorite part of the job 

The mayor pointed to the kids and replied "This, this is my favorite part of job," before expanding his answer to include visiting all city schools. 

