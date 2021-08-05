WEST NEWBURY — Storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole, founder and host of “Tell Me Another,” will explore the art of personal storytelling at a virtual event offered by GAR Memorial Library on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will learn tips and tricks to improve their storytelling and captivate listeners. Cole teaches everything needed to engage any audience, according to a press release. The session includes a live story.
Cole, a Moth GrandSLAM champion whose story of running away from home was featured on “The Moth Radio Hour” and in Reader’s Digest, has told stories onstage in New York, Boston, Miami, Burlington, Washington D.C., and at numerous shows throughout New England.
Cole regularly teaches storytelling workshops and offers one-on-one coaching for a wide range of purposes, including fundraising and professional development.
To register for this event, visit www.westnewburylibrary.org. A Zoom link will be sent 24 hours prior to the event. To learn more about “Tell Me Another” or to pitch a story for the show, visit www.tellmeanotherstories.com.
