NEWBURYPORT - A self-guided "StoryWalk" through Maudslay State Park featuring the children's book "It's Spring!" by Linda Glaser, begins Saturday and runs through May 9.
Follow Hedge Drive and visit the laminated pages of the book posted along the route. "It’s Spring!” celebrates the coming of spring and all that happens in our natural world during this important season. A child observes the arrival of spring and its effects on plants and animals.
"StoryWalk" was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
All programs are free and open to the public. There is a $5 (Massachusetts vehicles) and $20 (non-Massachusetts vehicles) parking fee from 8 a.m. to 5:30 pm daily. Bring water, wear sunscreen/bug spray, dress in layers, and wear good footwear. An adult must accompany children 12 and under. For more information call 978-465-7223. Maudslay State Park is located on 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport, MA 01950.
