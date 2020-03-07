Strand Marketing merges with Westborough firm

NEWBURYPORT – Locally based Strand Marketing announces its merger with Nowspeed of Westborough.
The merger brings “deeper creative and web design and development skills” to Nowspeed clients, and stronger search engine optimization, digital advertising and social media marketing capabilities to Strand clients, according to a press release. The combined firm will keep the Nowspeed name.
“Marketing today is highly complex, and our clients need insightful creative combined with expert digital marketing skills to optimize results,” David Reske, president of Nowspeed, said in the release.
“The merger of Nowspeed and Strand brings together two world-class teams with deep creative and digital marketing experience that will help our clients accelerate their growth,” he added.
David Strand will join the Nowspeed leadership team in delivering brand strategy and advanced digital marketing solutions to clients, the press release said.
Longtime Strand Creative Director David Bush of Amesbury, Director of Client Services Lori Fairbrother of Newburyport and Brad Emerson of Newburyport also join the leadership team. The Strand employees will move out of their offices at 10 Railroad St. and work remotely.
“Nowspeed and Strand are a perfect fit,” Strand said in the release. “Not only are our teams jazzed about collaborating with a whole new set of uniquely skilled and like-minded people, our clients will be empowered by the innovative digital approaches we’ll be putting together.”
