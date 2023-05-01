WEST NEWBURY — More than 40 Pentucket Regional Middle/High School students were treated and released on the scene and four others taken to area hospitals, after what was described by officials as a strange odor was discovered inside a seventh-grade science lab Monday morning.
West Newbury Police and Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said the odor was reported in a third-floor science lab at approximately 9:41 a.m. when some students also reported feeling nauseous and had difficulty breathing. No experiments were in progress and no chemicals were being used at the time.
By 3 p.m. Monday, the West Newbury Fire Department reported the odor was caused by a refrigerant leak from a rooftop HVAC unit. The unit has been turned off and a licensed HVA contractor is expected confirm a leak occurred and provide necessary repairs.
High school senior Daniel Harriman said he noticed a strong skunk-like odor when he got to school Monday morning.
"It smelled very badly in the halls of skunk. I thought someone might be smoking something in the bathroom, to be honest," he said.
The complaints triggered a series of procedures and protocols, including a building evacuation and a mutual aid emergency response from surrounding communities. The evacuation was coordinated by the West Newbury police school resource officer.
Dwyer said 42 students were treated at the scene and released after complaining of mild symptoms, with four students being transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, nausea and irritation in their throats.
The middle and high schools share the same new, $146.3 million Main Street building and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the faculty and roughly 965 students were quickly and safely evacuated from the premises.
Mutual aid responders included West Newbury police and fire, Groveland police and fire, Amesbury firefighters, Merrimac firefighters, as well as Action Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, and a Georgetown fire ambulance.
"We had a massive response from our communities," Dwyer said.
Dwyer also said there was no indication that mace or pepper spray had been used in the building and added that the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services responded to the scene, which it was treating as a hazardous materials situation.
Bartholomew said it was too early to make any guesses about what had happened.
"Did it have something to do with a chemical in that lab? We're not sure. Was it something that was in a P-trap or something? We just don't know," he said. "But, at the end of the day, it was enough to cause some students not to feel well and that, in and of itself, made the hazmat response perfectly appropriate."
(A plumbing term, a P-trap is a U-shaped bend that filters wastewater and connects through a J-bend to a sink, shower or bathtub, before exiting into a drainage system.)
Bartholomew also praised students, faculty and staff for responding as well as they did.
"What you saw here was the execution of the things that we drill for throughout the year in the case of something like this," he said.
Harriman was taking an AP chemistry test when he said he heard the announcement to evacuate.
"I think a lot of people thought it was a fire drill, but I didn't because there are two AP tests going on today," he said. "I think everyone was really just more astonished that this was even happening. This building has had a lot of issues and we have spent how much money on it?"
The investigation of the incident remains active and ongoing. A Tier 1 hazardous materials response team was called. Their work is likely to take several hours, officials said.
Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day and students were sent home. After-school activities scheduled for Monday night were also canceled.
Students also had to leave personal belongings they didn't take with them, which Bartholomew said they will be able to return and retrieve once the building is deemed safe.
Bartholomew also said he hopes to have classes back underway on Tuesday but wasn't ready to commit until later. The school district will continue to update parents and guardians as more information becomes available.
Students who drove to school and had their car keys with them were allowed to drive home, while those who evacuated the building without their keys took the bus.
