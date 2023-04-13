NEWBURYPORT — The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee broadcasts continues at noon with Richard Strauss’s sumptuous and bittersweet comedy "Der Rosenkavalier."
Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her role debut this season as the elegant and worldly Marschallin, a celebrated starring role, and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey is the Marschallin’s much younger lover, Octavian, the Cavalier of the Rose. Soprano Erin Morley reprises the role of Sophie, who captures Octavian’s heart, and bass Günther Groissböck is back as the vulgar Baron Ochs. Maestro Simone Young leads the Met orchestra, chorus, and a sparkling ensemble cast in an opera that’s by turns a bit madcap and profoundly moving.
"Der Rosenkavalier" will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at noon on Saturday, April 15 on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
