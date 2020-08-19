Street food-themed restaurant to open at The Tannery

NEWBURYPORT — The owner of Brown Sugar by the Sea is hoping to re-create some of the magic that made her Thai restaurant at The Tannery such a success when she opens her new eatery across the street from where Glenn’s Food and Libations operated.
Caroline Jolliffe describes The Joy Nest as a sit-down street food restaurant that will bring an increased level of dining hubbub to downtown Newburyport.
“It will be exciting and it will be different from here,” she said, referring to Brown Sugar by the Sea. “If you want Pad Thai, you will come here.”
The Joy Nest, expected to open in October, will feature Thai-inspired tapas, noodle dishes and soup that one could buy from street vendors on the streets of Bangkok.
“Newburyport needs something a little unexpected,” the local resident said. “I hope to excite people.”
While the first floor will feature a pre-COVID-19 seating capacity of about 80, the second floor will be home to a lounge that harkens back to the speakeasy days of Prohibition. Jolliffe said the lounge area will feature velvet couches, glass tables, fancy cocktails and cool jazz.
“An escape from your own reality,”Jolliffe said.
Jolliffe said the idea germinated in January when she learned Glenn’s was closing after roughly four years at The Tannery. She then spoke to Tannery owner David Hall about renting the space. Having been Hall’s tenant for the last eight years, Jolliffe had the advantage of a long relationship with the real estate owner.
A phone call to Hall for comment was not returned.
The plans were put on hold when the pandemic forced the closure of just about every establishment in the city for several months. But with restaurants reopening with limited seating capacity and other restrictions in June, Jolliffe said she decided to press forward.
“An open door I had to pass through,” she said.
Jolliffe said she knew of the space’s history as a place “where restaurants come and die” but she had a clear vision and was ready to make it happen.
“I consider it a challenge,” she said, adding that the restaurant will bring six to 10 new jobs with positions still available.
Part of her confidence comes from how the community has embraced Brown Sugar by the Sea since she opened it eight years ago.
“People come here for their favorites and they expect it,” Jolliffe said.
Asked how Brown Sugar by the Sea has been doing since restaurants began reopening, Jolliffe said business has been coming back slowly, but surely. Live music, which has been a big part of what made the restaurant stand out, is also returning, albeit in a more subdued manner.
“It’s been harder work but like I said, the community has supported us,” she said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
