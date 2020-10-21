Strukus named NAA executive director

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association has named Wanda Strukus, an independent arts producer, as its new executive director.
Strukus is an artist, arts administrator and educator with a commitment to supporting artists and connecting art with the community, according to a press release.
She brings extensive experience in arts management, including serving as the founding director of the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Contemporary Theater program at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, the chief programming officer at the Boston Center for the Arts, and as interim executive director of Fort Point Theatre Channel.
She has overseen many events and projects, producing “Sing Out Strong: Immigrant Voices,” a concert of new music based on the stories of Boston area immigrants for the activist opera company White Snake Projects; “Dance in the Fells,” a Massachusetts Cultural Council-award-winning event that brought hundreds of people into the woods to experience contemporary dance and art installations; and the second annual Dance for Peace for the Connecticut-based Artists for World Peace.
A multidisciplinary artist, Strukus’ work spans theater, dance, sound, puppetry and mask design. She holds a doctorate in drama from Tufts University with a focus on mask and puppet design and perception theory.
Strukus replaces Jessica Pappathan, who left when the pandemic forced the NAA, located at 65 Water St., to close for several months.
Strukus said she recognizes she’s joining the NAA in unprecedented times, and embraces the challenges and opportunities.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, filled with uncertainty and unknowns,” she said in the release. “But artists are resilient, inventing and adapting to times of crisis and change – we’ve seen that throughout history.”
She said the association’s board, its artist members and community supporters “have shown incredible strength and innovation throughout this unpredictable year, and I’m thrilled to lead us forward into the next phase of re-emergence and renewal.”
The association also announced that Madeline Gaffey has been hired as its new operations manager. Gaffey grew up in the New Hampshire Seacoast region and lives there.
Following her graduation from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in 2016 with a bachelor of fine arts in painting, she has worked with various art galleries and studios, developing her administrative and operations experience while also maintaining her own practice as an artist with a strong interest in printmaking.
Strukus and Gaffey are collaborating with the NAA board and artist members to bring new exhibitions and educational programs to the community. They plan to open the next exhibition in early November, showcasing the work of more than 100 artist members.
