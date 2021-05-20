Strut for Strays virtual 20-mile challenge retraces rescue's history 

SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society's 26th annual Strut for Strays will challenge participants to take a 20-mile tour of the organization's history throughout Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury.
Strut for Strays has historically been a two- or three-mile walk, serving as one of the organization's biggest fundraisers — second only to the Fur Ball.
Realizing the event would need to be virtual for a second year because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers sought a creative way to still bring people together, according to development and communications manager Stephanie Lyon.
This year's event, June 1-30, features a mobile app that allows participants to track any distance-based exercise, so people can run, walk or cycle. They don't even have to follow the 20-mile route. They can strut around their own neighborhood or even use a treadmill or go swimming to log miles.
If they do follow the route, participants can see pins in the map where others may be completing their mileage. Additionally, a leader board will encourage some competition.
Participants can also choose just to raise money, rather than join in on the walk.
The organization's goal is to get 200 people to participate in the walk, while its fundraising goal is $30,000 by June 30.
"You're doing good for yourself because you're getting outside, getting fresh air, getting some sun, getting some exercise — and you're doing good for cats," Lyon said. "It's a double benefit."
As participants reach certain milestones, they will receive "virtual postcards," detailing tidbits of the organization's history across Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury.
In 1992, a few volunteers sought a way to address the more than 300 free-roaming cats living on food scraps along the Newburyport waterfront.
The volunteers, which would go on to become the rescue's founders, were a few of the first people in the U.S. to use the Trap-Neuter-Return model to help these cats.
After trapping and fixing all of the cats, the volunteers kept them fed and monitored them for any injuries or illnesses.
The organization went on to help other cat colonies in the area and has since assisted more than 130,000 cats.
Some of the rescue's programs include the Catmobile, a low-cost mobile spay and neuter clinic covering all of Eastern Massachusetts; the foster program, which helps cats adapt prior to adoption; the adoption program at its no-kill facility in Salisbury; monthly spay and neuter clinics; emergency boarding for cats when owners are in perilous circumstances; The Captain Courageous Fund, which provides assistance for injured feral cats; and the FARS Program, which helps owners with veterinary care costs.
The Institution for Savings is the event's title sponsor. This year's Strut for Strays is also called "Pat's Walk for Paws-ability," in honor of the late Pat Connelly, a longtime supporter of the rescue and a 38-year employee of the bank.
Between counting the change from donation cans to attending every event, Connelly was a champion for cats and all that the organization stood for.
To learn more about her contributions, visit https://mrfrs.org/pat-connelly.
Other sponsors include Gail & Mike Lynch, The Community Cats Podcast, Joe & Paul, Finkels & Felines and IDEXX Laboratories.
The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is still seeking sponsors for Strut for Strays. Those interested can email Lyon at steph@mrfrs.org.
Registration is $30 for the event and includes both entry into the challenge and a finishers medal. Participants raising additional funds may be eligible for other items such as a t-shirt or hoodie.
To register or learn more, go to https://mrfrs.org/strut-for-strays-2021.
