The following Fairfield University students received dean’s list honors for the fall 2020 semester at the school in Fairfield, Connecticut:
Georgetown: Samantha Geberth and Samantha Lien.
Merrimac: John Cain.
Newburyport: Abigail Broadhurst.
Rowley: Katherine Kircher.
Salisbury: Sean Bellamy.
Brianna H. Sorgini of Amesbury was named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine in Orono for the fall 2020 semester.
Noah Gillingham of Newburyport was named to the dean’s list at the Providence College School of Business for the most recent semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont:
Merrimac: Erin Mikson, a senior media studies and digital arts major.
Newbury: Jensen Radner, a senior psychology major.
Rowley: Aidan Gay-Killeen, a freshman environmental science major.
Salisbury: Sarah McLellan, a senior English/international relations major.
Jonathan Daniel Peña of West Newbury was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Boston University, where he is a junior in the School of Hospitality Administration.
Endicott College in Beverly named the following students to its fall 2020 dean’s list:
Amesbury: Mya Kermelewicz, psychology.
Georgetown: Ana Collins, nursing; Danielle Damico, criminal justice; Edward Fantasia, accounting; Kailee Masse, nursing; Ashley Olsen, liberal studies; Caitlin Reale, hospitality management; Cassandra Rio, marketing communication/advertising; Noah Sarge, computer science.
Groveland: Veronica Hart, bioengineering; Noelle Lamattina, nursing; Mikayla Lawless, nursing; Emily Stys, psychology; and Thomas Tompkins, criminal justice.
Merrimac: Janet Dickens, bioengineering; Olivia Fillion, business management; Kelley Smith, hospitality management; and Mia Thistlewood, nursing.
Newbury: Marielle Cassidy, interior design; Kylie Lorenzo, biology/biotechnology; Kylie Lorenzo, biology/biotechnology; and Lydia Popp, interior architecture.
Newburyport: Rebecca Castonguay, liberal studies/education; Alivia Collette, marketing communication/advertising; Liliana Morris, graphic design; Ciara O’Malley, exercise science/pre-at; Alexandra Sadowski, interior rchitecture; Madeline Scally, criminal justice; Anne Siemasko, exercise science; and Alexandra Trego, communication.
Rowley: Timothy Amello, computer science; Katie Blouin, liberal studies/education; Eric Buczala, computer science; Molly Gagnon, liberal studies/education; and Margaret Rooney, business management.
Salisbury: Danielle Bradanese, business management; Rylee Lucia, sport management; Joseph Nicolo, sport management.
St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, recently named Sean Bresnahan of Amesbury, a psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts, to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut:
Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly.
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson.
Newbury: Benjamin Robertson.
Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira.
Salisbury: Meagan Bragole.
West Newbury: Lauren Triglione.
Northeastern University recently named the following students to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
Merrimac: Peter Olds, majoring in criminal justice/psychology; and Sarah Kern, majoring in nursing.
Newbury: Juliana Orlandi, majoring in nursing; Erin Savage, majoring in health science; and Anna Bowden, majoring in nursing.
Newburyport: Benjamin Boutselis, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Melissa Robie, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Caroline Cullen, majoring in business administration/psychology; Josef LaFranchise, majoring in computer science; Kassandra Boylan, majoring in mathematics/political science; Emily Laliberty, majoring in psychology; Jade Fiorilla, majoring in ecology and evolutionary biology; and Michael Finnegan, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Rowley: Alyssa Cordes, majoring in cell and molecular biology; Keegan Ritchie, majoring in engineering; Elisabeth Lindholm, majoring in health science; and Justin Flodman, majoring in computer science/business administration.
West Newbury: Julianne Mozzer, majoring in bioengineering; and Liza Russell, majoring in mechanical engineering.
