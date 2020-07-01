The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Georgetown: Molly Jannell, bachelor of science in health science studies.

Merrimac: Alyssa Demeule, bachelor of science in health science studies; Katherine Freeman, master of business administration.

Newburyport: Charlotte Gardner, bachelor of arts in communications; Owen Lynch, master of business administration; Celia Vincent, bachelor of science in health science studies.

The following Newburyport area residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater State University:

Amesbury: Jared Mercier.

Georgetown: Ian Forgitano, Alexis Lane, Haley Melvin and Sarah Olbash.

Groveland: Kimberly Kowalick and Jana McCoy.

Merrimac: Zoe Hasham, Emma Milne, Meaghan O'Neil and Lilly Queenan.

Newburyport: Rebecca Adams, Dan Baribeault, Robert Federico, Madeline Gosselin, Shay Hawley and Sydney Rogers.

Rowley: Kyle Brancaleone and Mackenzie Colbert.

West Newbury: Patrick Reardon.

The following area students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University:

Georgetown: Lydia Molnar.

Merrimac: Alyssa Demeule and Rachael Dobson.

Newbury: Benjamin Robertson.

Newburyport: Charlotte Gardner, Jacob Grossi-Hogg and Celia Vincent.

Salisbury: Connor Dickson.

 

