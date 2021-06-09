Student achievements

Isabella St. Arnault of Newbury graduated summa cum laude from the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
She is a graduate of Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and will start work for Fidelity Investments in July.
Molly Margaret Moore of Merrimac recently graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a major in biology and English from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
Moore also received the Donald and Harriet S. Macomber Prize in Biology from Bowdoin.
Newbury resident and Central Catholic High School senior Maria Mataac recently earned the top spot as valedictorian for the Class of 2021.
This fall, she will be attending the Honors Program at Northeastern University in Boston.
Karoline Elizabeth Jacobs of Newbury, a second year student majoring in forestry, was recently named to the spring semester dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames.
Gabriela Alexandra Peña and Micaela Elizabeth Peña of West Newbury were both named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Northern Essex Community College. They are 2020 Pentucket Regional High School graduates and are the twin daughters of Jorge and Silvia Peña of West Newbury.
The following local residents were recently named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the spring 2021 semester:
Amesbury: Isabel Williams
Groveland: Audrey Thronson
Newburyport: Jillian Gray and Isabella St. Arnault
