Colleen McCarthy of Rowley was recently named to the dean's list at Roger Williams University. She is a member of the Class of 2023 and is studying criminal justice.
Jack McCarthy of Rowley was recently named to the dean's list at Rivier University with a 4.0 grade-point average. McCarthy, a member of the Class of 2021, is studying criminal justice.
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine.
Amesbury: Abigail Davis.
Georgetown: Zachary Beauvais, Rebecca Corbett and Elizabeth Rando.
Groveland: Brianna Ballard.
Merrimac: Christine Nelson and Magnolia Nishan.
Newbury: Michael Fish.
Newburyport: Nicole Blangiardi and Meghan Rogers.
Rowley: Alexandra Hall.
Salisbury: Mackenzi Kimball.
