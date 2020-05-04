Kendall Woods of Newburyport has been inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma National Freshman Honor Society at Penn State University. The honor society requires a first semester GPA of 3.75 or above. Woods is studying engineering, and is a 2019 graduate of Newburyport High School.
Local students who are studying nursing at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, gathered in the Abbey Church for the Blessing of the Hands ceremony held Jan. 24 before they began their first clinical placements.
The blessing is a college tradition that symbolically and literally pays honor to the hands of nursing students for clinical care.
Local students honored included Alexandra Hurlbert of Amesbury, Olivia Maguire of Georgetown and Samantha Matthews of Groveland.
The following is the St. Thomas Aquinas honor roll for the third quarter of 2019-20 at the school in Dover, New Hampshire.
High honors
Grade 12: McKenzie LaFlamme-Howe of Newburyport;
Grade 11: Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac, Emily Dornan of West Newbury;
Grade 10: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook;
Grade 9: Joseph Price of Seabrook.
Honors
Grade 11: Matthew Bua of Seabrook, Cameron Cassidy of Newbury.
