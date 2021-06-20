Elisabeth Rose Kennedy of Newburyport was awarded a bachelor of arts degree from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut, on May 23. Kennedy majored in Dance and American studies. In addition, Kennedy was named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
¢¢¢
Isabella St. Arnault of Newburyport recently graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
¢¢¢
The following students have been named to the Connecticut College dean's list for the spring semester.
Newburyport: Emma Weis, dean's high honors, environmental studies major.
West Newbury: Hannah Grinnell, dean's high honors; Katherine Haas, dean's high honors, sociology major.
¢¢¢
The following students were named to North Shore Community College dean's list for the spring semester.
Amesbury: Nicholas Baxter, Jacob Bent, Emily Chmielewski, Alexander Giurleo, Caitlin Conrad, Destiny Dower, Jenny Gaynor, Brady Harris, Matthew Houle, Madison Morris, Hannah Ross.
Byfield: Sasha Burgess, Hannah Canning, Rylie Carter, Holly Harris, Ariana Stearns.
Georgetown: Nicholas Cashman, Jacquilyn Chicheleiro, Jonathon Dalley, Katherine Discipio, Catherine Fitzgerald, Michael Lewis, Felicia Meyerriecks, Alexis Mussaw, Deana Pistone, Michelle Roberts, Abby Robichaud, Charles Townsend.
Groveland: Justin Edwards, Collin Hatt, Jessica Leblanc, Ashley Riter.
Merrimac: Annmarie Debonis, Shawn Dufresne, Kathrine Nocella, Henry Senese.
Newbury: Maxim Bowes, Myles Eason, Tyler Morgan.
Newburyport: Ryan Aghoian, Jack Bryk, Chelsea Carrier, Aidan Crouzet-Pascal, Trevor Foley, Julia Jones, Michaela Kosloffsky, Kenneth Labonte.
Rowley: Martha Blanchard, Gemma Doyle, Katrina Jodz, Amanda Jones, Gianna Maiuri, Ainsley Marsh, Cameron Nickless, Sariena Paquin, Alexia Parker, Liam Rollins, Megan Schirl, Brian Sculley, Justin Shelbourne, Matthew Woolaver.
Salisbury: James Driscoll, Kathryn Eaton, Shelby Hawkes, Anthony Sforza.
Seabrook: Patrick Knott, Patrick Owens.
West Newbury: Christine Dodge.
¢¢¢
Berit Palma of Newburyport, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, was honored for receiving highest honors for the spring semester.
¢¢¢
The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater State University:
Amesbury: Jared A. Mercier.
Georgetown: Ian L. Forgitano and Haley R. Melvin.
Groveland: Jana McCoy and Ethan D. Murray.
Newburyport: Rebecca H. Adams, Caroline M. Crowley, Danielle B. Doumani, Robert Federico, Shay E. Hawley, Bridget M. Lane and Lynn A. Omondi.
Rowley: Kyle G. Brancaleone.
West Newbury: Patrick A. Reardon.
¢¢¢
Williston Northampton School in Easthampton named Zachary Pincus of Rowley, a ninth-grader, to the honor roll for the third trimester.
¢¢¢
Northeastern University released the list of students named to the dean's list for the spring semester, which ended in May.
Byfield: Cecily DeAngelo
Merrimac: Leonid Belyi, Peter Olds and Jasmine Jamaouy
Newbury: Juliana Orlandi, Emma Walsh, Matthew Richards, Andrew Valianti and Anna Bowden
Newburyport: Mitchell Godett, Benjamin Boutselis, Josef LaFranchise, Alaina Robie, Sally Little, Devon Johnson, William Johnson, Emily Laliberty, Quinn Anderson-Song, Siobhan Powers, Jade Fiorilla and Sebastian Gonzalez
Rowley: Keegan Ritchie, Justin Flodman and Michael Curley
West Newbury: Julianne Mozzer.
