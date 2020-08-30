A number of students from the region were recently named to the dean's list of North Shore Community College for the spring semester.
They include the following:
Amesbury: Kathleen Blinn, Caitlin Conrad, Isabella Fusco, Ashley Grandmaison, Lian Grissino, Eliza Guilbault, Matthew Houle, William Mauch, Madison Morris, Joanna Sarno, Jordyn Scalesse, Photis Theodorou, Brittany Warner
Byfield: Rylie Carter, Nicholas Dunfee, Lauren Kwiatkowski, Olivia Ragusa, Ariana Stearns
Georgetown: Paul Berkland, Jonathon Dalley, Myles Eason, Emma Fitzgerald, Amy Green, Kayla Limardo, Alexander Manning, Felicia Meyerriecks, Emma Monkiewicz, Holly Olivolo, Jared Sylvester, Anthony Tidd, Charles Townsend, Denise Willis
Groveland: Samantha Belmer, Collin Hatt, Jordan Ligols, Brendan Oconnor, Ashley Riter, Melanie Soter
Merrimac: Kathrine Cormier, Annmarie Debonis, Maura Genova, Danielle Therriault, Peter Vasta
Newbury: Maxim Bowes, Elizabeth Caldwell, William Simon
Newburyport: Maya Ambrose, Shane Buchanan, Elizabeth Cashman, Rhea Givas, Talya Ipbuken, Patrick Kelly, Kenneth Labonte, Alexandra Maltacea, Christine Waswa
Rowley: Anthony Brazzo, Kathryn Corbett, Joshua Hemmerdinger, Frank Herrick, Chloe Lewis, Patrick Mcmanus, Sariena Paquin, Dakota Pilicy, Brian Sculley, Justin Shelbourne
Salisbury: James Driscoll, Kathryn Eaton, Shelby Hawkes, Ryan Pezzulo, Anthony Sforza
Seabrook, NH: Patrick Owens
West Newbury: Christine Dodge
Three area students made the spring dean's list at the University of Connecticut:
Maddie Robicheau, Amesbury; Alex Kosciuszek, Georgetown; Matthew Loehle, Georgetown.
Three area students recently graduated from the University of Connecticut:
Eli Anderson of Amesbury received his graduate certificate and master of arts.
Ian Sands of West Newbury earned his bachelor of science in engineering.
Brian Triglione of West Newbury received his bachelor of science.
Andréa Caponigro of Groveland was named to the Columbia College dean's list for the summer semester in an online program.
