The following Greater Newburyport students were named to the fall dean’s list at MCPHS University’s campus in Boston.
BYFIELD
Lauren Kwiatkowski is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in diagnostic medical sonography, echocardiography and is expected to graduate in 2023.
MERRIMAC
Jessi Kolifrath is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in diagnostic medical sonography and is expected to graduate in 2023.
NEWBURYPORT
Madison Duford is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in health sciences and is expected to graduate in 2025.
Brian Lucchesi is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in health psychology and is expected to graduate in 2023.
ROWLEY
Shalyn King is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree and is expected to graduate in 2027.
Nicole Trotta is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing and is expected to graduate in 2024.
Jack Tummino is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in health care management and expected to graduate in 2023.
SEABROOK
Marianna Hernandez is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree and is expected to graduate in 2027.
Riley Max is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in health sciences, physical therapy and is expected to graduate in 2024.
WEST NEWBURY
Mackenzie Cavanaugh is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in health sciences and is expected to graduate in 2023.
Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the fall dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
Amesbury: Helena Entrican, Alyssa Stevens, Jess Buckley, Catherine Bernard, Annika Welch.
Groveland: Savana Silva.
Merrimac: Cassidy Brown, Sophia Getz.
Newburyport: Maddie Desimio-Maloney.
Rowley: Sara Luttenbacher.
Maggie Summit, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, was named to the fall dean’s list. She is a student in the College of Liberal Arts.
