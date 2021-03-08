Melinda Maria Beuchelt of Rowley and Margaret Eileen Doyle of Salisbury were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, for the fall 2020 semester.
¢¢¢
Joy Jancewicz of Amesbury was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list, with high honors, at the University of Maine at Farmington.
¢¢¢
Saint Anselm College sophomore nursing student Anna Powell of West Newbury joined 86 fellow student nurses in the Abbey Church for a blessing before beginning clinical placements. The blessing of the hands ceremony held Feb. 5 is a tradition for the college’s future nurses, connecting the Benedictine values at the center of their college experience to their future work.
Because of the pandemic, the students were joined by only college faculty and staff while family members and friends were able to watch through livestream.
¢¢¢
Hans Ernst of Rowley, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
¢¢¢
Izzy Ferrazza, a first-year student at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Ferrazza, a graduate of Pingree School, is the daughter of Robert and Dawn Ferrazza of Georgetown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.