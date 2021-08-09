Emily Marino-Babcock of Newburyport graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing and received the nurse's pin from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 15.

¢¢¢

Saint Anselm College student Eleni Goddu of Georgetown, a marketing major in the Class of 2022, has been inducted into the Tau Chapter of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Scholastic Honor Society for the 2020-21 academic year at the college in Manchester, New Hampshire.

¢¢¢

The following area residents were among those who graduated from Bridgewater State University at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 31:

Georgetown: Alexis Lane and Haley Melvin.

Groveland: Kimberly Kowalick. 

Newburyport: Robert Federico.

West Newbury: Patrick Reardon.

¢¢¢

Madison Emma Robicheau of Amesbury recently graduated from the University of Connecticut.

¢¢¢

Kathryn Loehle of Georgetown and Olivia Ritchie of Rowley were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Connecticut.

¢¢¢

The following students have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England.

Amesbury: Abigail Anderson, Abigail Davis and Kylie Gates.

Georgetown: Zachary Beauvais and Rebecca Corbett.

Groveland: Brianna Ballard and Sidney Tremblay.

Merrimac: Christine Nelson and Magnolia Nishan.

Newbury: Michael Fish.

Newburyport: Nicole Blangiardi and Meghan Rogers.

Rowley: Emily Gebow and Alexandra Hall.

Salisbury: Amy Clark and Mackenzi Kimball.

¢¢¢

Alexis Foley of Newburyport, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. 

¢¢¢

A student from Amesbury was one of 10 chosen to recently receive $1,000 scholarships from Align Credit Union in Lowell.

Samantha McLaughlin of Amesbury will attend Northern Essex Community College.

 

