Emily Marino-Babcock of Newburyport graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing and received the nurse's pin from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 15.
Saint Anselm College student Eleni Goddu of Georgetown, a marketing major in the Class of 2022, has been inducted into the Tau Chapter of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Scholastic Honor Society for the 2020-21 academic year at the college in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The following area residents were among those who graduated from Bridgewater State University at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 31:
Georgetown: Alexis Lane and Haley Melvin.
Groveland: Kimberly Kowalick.
Newburyport: Robert Federico.
West Newbury: Patrick Reardon.
Madison Emma Robicheau of Amesbury recently graduated from the University of Connecticut.
Kathryn Loehle of Georgetown and Olivia Ritchie of Rowley were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Connecticut.
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England.
Amesbury: Abigail Anderson, Abigail Davis and Kylie Gates.
Georgetown: Zachary Beauvais and Rebecca Corbett.
Groveland: Brianna Ballard and Sidney Tremblay.
Merrimac: Christine Nelson and Magnolia Nishan.
Newbury: Michael Fish.
Newburyport: Nicole Blangiardi and Meghan Rogers.
Rowley: Emily Gebow and Alexandra Hall.
Salisbury: Amy Clark and Mackenzi Kimball.
Alexis Foley of Newburyport, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
A student from Amesbury was one of 10 chosen to recently receive $1,000 scholarships from Align Credit Union in Lowell.
Samantha McLaughlin of Amesbury will attend Northern Essex Community College.
