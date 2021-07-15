The following area students graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Merrimac: Caitlin Rose Doyle, with a bachelor of arts in education studies; and Erin Rose Mikson, with a bachelor of arts in media studies and digital arts.
Newbury: Jensen Grace Radner, with a bachelor of arts, cum laude, in psychology.
Salisbury: Sarah Christine McLellan, with a bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in English and international relations.
¢¢¢
The following area residents recently graduated from North Shore Community College:
Amesbury: John Fortin, Alexander Giurleo, Eliza Guilbault, Madison Morris, Diana Osorio, Photis Theodorou.
Byfield: Sommer Spillane.
Georgetown: Paul Berkland, Nicholas Cashman, Jonathon Dalley, Charmaine Faluszczak, William Soucy, Jared Sylvester, Geysa Tejada, Charles Townsend.
Groveland: Kelly Coughter, Nautalice Fijux, Collin Hatt, Brendan O’Connor.
Merrimac: Annmarie Debonis.
Newbury: Myles Eason, William Simon, Jenna Zanni .
Newburyport: Shane Buchanan, Rhea Givas, Duncan Guy, Talya Ipbuken, Patrick Kelly, Kenneth Labonte, Joseph St. Hilaire.
Rowley: Jessica Faircloth, Frank Herrick, Patrick Mcmanus, Isaiah Morrissey, Alexia Parker, Brian Sculley.
Salisbury: Nicholas Difronzo, Gabriella Falasca, Shelby Hawkes, Lorna Lake, Sarrie Lawrence, Elizabeth Otu Wilkinson.
Seabrook: Patrick Owens.
¢¢¢
Graham Gannett of Amesbury was named to the Endicott College dean’s list for the spring semester. Gannett is majoring in sport management and is the son of Kathi Pelletier-Gannett and Christian Gannett.
¢¢¢
Cory Foster of West Newbury was named to the dean’s list with high honors for the spring semester at the University of Maine at Farmington.
¢¢¢
Saint Anselm College student Heisha Trilla Rodriguez of West Newbury, a psychology major in the Class of 2022, has been accepted into Psi Chi, an international honor society in psychology, for the 2020-21 academic year.
¢¢¢
Kyle Odoy, a Triton Regional High School Class of 2021 graduate, has embarked upon six weeks of basic midshipmen training with the U.S. Naval Academy. Odoy, a Rowley native, was inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2025 on June 30 and will now need to complete six weeks of basic midshipmen training as part of “Plebe Summer.”
