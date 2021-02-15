St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, recently named Sean Bresnahan of Amesbury, a psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts, to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut:
Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly.
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson.
Newbury: Benjamin Robertson.
Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira.
Salisbury: Meagan Bragole.
West Newbury: Lauren Triglione.
Northeastern University recently named the following students to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
Merrimac: Peter Olds, majoring in criminal justice/psychology; and Sarah Kern, majoring in nursing.
Newbury: Juliana Orlandi, majoring in nursing; Erin Savage, majoring in health science; and Anna Bowden, majoring in nursing.
Newburyport: Benjamin Boutselis, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Melissa Robie, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Caroline Cullen, majoring in business administration/psychology; Josef LaFranchise, majoring in computer science; Kassandra Boylan, majoring in mathematics/political science; Emily Laliberty, majoring in psychology; Jade Fiorilla, majoring in ecology and evolutionary biology; and Michael Finnegan, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Rowley: Alyssa Cordes, majoring in cell and molecular biology; Keegan Ritchie, majoring in engineering; Elisabeth Lindholm, majoring in health science; and Justin Flodman, majoring in computer science/business administration.
West Newbury: Julianne Mozzer, majoring in bioengineering; and Liza Russell, majoring in mechanical engineering.
