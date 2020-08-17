Anthony Bettencourt of Rowley has earned dean’s list honors at Providence College for the spring 2020 semester. 

Noah Gillingham, son of Laurine Gillingham and Sam Gillingham of Newburyport, has earned dean’s list honors at Providence College for the spring 2020 semester.

The following students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this spring:

Nilisha Pokhrel of Amesbury, received a doctor of philosophy in biological sciences.

Sophia Uhlarik of Amesbury received a bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology.

The University of Maine recognized 4,210 students for achieving dean’s list honors in the spring 2020 semester, including the following from Greater Newburyport:

Amesbury: Ray Arsenault, Jeffrey Deschenes, Victoria Holbrook, Bradley Kelleher, Ryan O'Keefe, Troy Pender, Brianna Sorgini. 

Byfield: Ethan Esber.

Georgetown: Sam Fritz. 

Groveland: Timothy Clark, Kristin Davies, Abby Raimondi, Sarah Stewart, Ben Wilson.

Merrimac: Jessie Anderson, Nicole Dumond.

Newbury: Will Spaller.

Newburyport: Peter Blangiardi, Liam Bradley, Carmen Irujo, Owen Phipps.

Salisbury: Kellie Corbin, Josh D'Arcy, Mitchell Merrill, Luc Metivier.

 

