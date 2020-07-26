Laura Kazmer of Georgetown was recently named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
North Shore Community College interim President Nate Bryant announced that the following students graduated from the college June 25.
Amesbury: Alicia Cox, Ashley Grandmaison, Melissa Legere, Daisy Reid.
Georgetown: Stephanie Maglio, Todd Stewart.
Groveland: Cyrilla Beaudry, Katherine Harriman, Justin Sauvageau.
Merrimac: Angelica Arredondo, Jacqueline Dyer, Amanda Spellman, Danielle Therriault, Samantha Wahlgren.
Newburyport: Dana Davis, Grant Guy, Alexandra Maltacea, Danielle Murphy, Christine Waswa.
Rowley: Tina Agrella, Edison Clarke, Jaclyn Mysliwy, Corey Salvo.
Salisbury: Jonathan Pramas, Patrice Sweeney.
Seabrook: Jeremy Curran, Jeremy Wright.
West Newbury: Kelcy Bain.
India Sayer of Salisbury received a master of science in investigations in May from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven, Connecticut.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts recently honored Annemarie Noe of Newburyport with one of two $1,500 scholarships.
Noe also earned the organization’s highest award – the Girl Scout Gold Award – in 2019 for creating a school curriculum to teach students the dangers of vaping. She teamed with Mayor Donna Holaday to create a social media campaign to educate the community.
She will start college this fall to pursue public health studies. She is also national ambassador for the tobacco-free Truth Initiative.
Saint Anselm College student Michael Goddu of Georgetown, a natural sciences major in the Class of 2020, has been accepted into the Chi Zeta Chapter of Beta Beta Beta, a national biological honor society, for 2019-20.
Tyler Naughton of Newburyport graduated from Lakes Region Community College in Laconia, New Hampshire, with an associate degree from the school’s marine technology program and certificates in marine maintenance and marine diagnostics and repair.
Catherine Behringer of Rowley, an equine business management/riding major in the John Hazen White College of Arts & Sciences at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term.
Behringer, a senior, is the daughter of Mark and Mary Behringer and a 2016 graduate of Whitter Regional Technical High School.
Two local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn.
They are Sean Bresnahan of Amesbury, who earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from the College of Liberal Arts, and Kalei Bull of Georgetown, who received a bachelor of arts from the College of Science and Engineering in preveterinary medicine.
Joy Jancewicz of Amesbury was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Maine at Farmington.
Hans Ernst of Rowley, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
