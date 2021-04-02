The following students were named to the dean's list at Simmons University in Boston for the fall 2000 semester:

Amesbury: Megan Alberigi, Alyssa Stevens, Annika Welch and Julia Lamontagne.

Merrimac:  Lola Getz and Sophia Getz.

Newburyport: Catherine Bernard.

Salisbury: Maria Soraghan.

West Newbury: Autumn West.

¢¢¢

Caelin A. Olson of Newburyport received first honors at Clark University. This selection recognizes outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at the university in Worcester.

¢¢¢

Jerome Kapferer of West Newbury earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

¢¢¢

The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at MCPHS University:

Amesbury: Olivia Curtin is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.

Byfield: Lauren Kwiatkowski is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography. 

Merrimac: Jessi Kolifrath is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography. Julia Miller is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical and health studies.

Rowley: Jack Tummino is pursuing a bachelor of science in health care management. 

Salisbury: Onica Mooney is pursuing a bachelor of science in dental hygiene. Andrew Coulombe is pursuing a bachelor of science in health sciences.

¢¢¢

The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Connecticut:

Georgetown: Alex Kosciuszek and Katie Loehle.

Newburyport: Anna Lidsky.

Rowley: Olivia Ritchie.

 

