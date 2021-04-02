The following students were named to the dean's list at Simmons University in Boston for the fall 2000 semester:
Amesbury: Megan Alberigi, Alyssa Stevens, Annika Welch and Julia Lamontagne.
Merrimac: Lola Getz and Sophia Getz.
Newburyport: Catherine Bernard.
Salisbury: Maria Soraghan.
West Newbury: Autumn West.
Caelin A. Olson of Newburyport received first honors at Clark University. This selection recognizes outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at the university in Worcester.
Jerome Kapferer of West Newbury earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at MCPHS University:
Amesbury: Olivia Curtin is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.
Byfield: Lauren Kwiatkowski is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography.
Merrimac: Jessi Kolifrath is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography. Julia Miller is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical and health studies.
Rowley: Jack Tummino is pursuing a bachelor of science in health care management.
Salisbury: Onica Mooney is pursuing a bachelor of science in dental hygiene. Andrew Coulombe is pursuing a bachelor of science in health sciences.
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Connecticut:
Georgetown: Alex Kosciuszek and Katie Loehle.
Newburyport: Anna Lidsky.
Rowley: Olivia Ritchie.
