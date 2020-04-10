The following local residents were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

Amesbury: Evelyn Bernard, Julia Lamontagne, Katherine Reidl, Alyssa Stevens and Annika Welch.

Merrimac: Lola Getz.

Newburyport: Catherine Bernard and Lauren Della Croce.

West Newbury: Autumn West and Eliza Fahey.

¢¢¢

Saint Anselm College has released the dean’s list for the first semester of the 2019-020 school year. Local students include:

Amesbury: Alexandra Hurlbert, Nursing, 2022.

Georgetown: Michael Goddu, Natural Sciences, 2020; Gillian McDonald, Nursing, 2020; Matthew Robson, Biology, 2020.

Groveland: Madeline Binding, Nursing, 2020.

Merrimac: Katelin McSherry, Business, 2020; Colleen Mulholland, Business, 2020.

Salisbury: Madison Borrelli, Finance, 2020.

West Newbury: Anna Powell, Nursing, 2023.

¢¢¢

The following is the St. Thomas Aquinas High School honor roll for the second quarter of 2019-20.

High honors

Grade 12: McKenzie LaFlamme-Howe of Newburyport.

Grade 11: Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac, Emily Dornan of West Newbury.

Grade 10: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook.

Grade 9: Joseph Price of Seabrook.

Honors

Grade 11: Cameron Cassidy of Newbury.

Tags

Recommended for you