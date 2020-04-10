The following local residents were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
Amesbury: Evelyn Bernard, Julia Lamontagne, Katherine Reidl, Alyssa Stevens and Annika Welch.
Merrimac: Lola Getz.
Newburyport: Catherine Bernard and Lauren Della Croce.
West Newbury: Autumn West and Eliza Fahey.
Saint Anselm College has released the dean’s list for the first semester of the 2019-020 school year. Local students include:
Amesbury: Alexandra Hurlbert, Nursing, 2022.
Georgetown: Michael Goddu, Natural Sciences, 2020; Gillian McDonald, Nursing, 2020; Matthew Robson, Biology, 2020.
Groveland: Madeline Binding, Nursing, 2020.
Merrimac: Katelin McSherry, Business, 2020; Colleen Mulholland, Business, 2020.
Salisbury: Madison Borrelli, Finance, 2020.
West Newbury: Anna Powell, Nursing, 2023.
The following is the St. Thomas Aquinas High School honor roll for the second quarter of 2019-20.
High honors
Grade 12: McKenzie LaFlamme-Howe of Newburyport.
Grade 11: Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac, Emily Dornan of West Newbury.
Grade 10: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook.
Grade 9: Joseph Price of Seabrook.
Honors
Grade 11: Cameron Cassidy of Newbury.
