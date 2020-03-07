Josh Guertin of Rowley, a second-year master of architecture student at Clemson University, recently received an Award of Merit from the Society of American Registered Architects.
Guertin was recognized at the SARA National Design Awards ceremony Nov. 1 in Chicago as part of the organization’s annual conference. Guertin and fellow Clemson student Kelly Umutoni comprised one of four student teams awarded the organization’s second highest honor. Only one other student team placed higher.
The pair’s “A Vertical Social Street” is a design for a sustainable, multilevel complex with residential and office space in the warehouse district of Minneapolis, Minn.
The 280,000-square-foot complex would encourage community interaction by incorporating green terraces along with other indoor/outdoor spaces, such as a family park. Among the complex’s amenities would be a public market that provides year-round access to organic and sustainable groceries, and an ice rink that would become a reflecting pool in the warmer months.
¢¢¢
Kaitlyn Colby of Merrimac is among the students who made the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Regis College in Weston. Colby is class of 2022.
¢¢¢
Thomasina Glenn of Amesbury, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
Joy Jancewicz of Amesbury was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Maine at Farmington.
¢¢¢
Two local students were recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly.
They are:
Kailee Masse of Georgetown, who is majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Gail Masse.
Janet Dickens of Merrimac, who is majoring in bioengineering. She is the daughter ofTracy Dickens.
¢¢¢
Area students named to the UMass Dartmouth fall 2019 dean’s and chancellor’s lists include the following:
Chancellor’s list:
Jaime Towns of Newbury
Dean’s list:
Timothy Chase of Amesbury
Jamie Ciarmataro of Byfield
Taylor Walsh of Groveland
Steven Armao and Heather Thomas, both of Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.