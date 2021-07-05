The following local students graduated May 21 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Amelia Kroschwitz of Byfield earned a bachelor of arts in neuroscience.

Michaela O’Friel of West Newbury earned a bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in interdisciplinary film studies.

¢¢¢

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring semester.

Merrimac: Ethan Paszko and Erin Mikson.

Newbury: Jensen Radner.

Salisbury: Sarah McLellan and Kathleen Geary.

¢¢¢

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly and Lydia Molnar.

Merrimac: Rachael Dobson.

Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira, Jacob Grossi-Hogg and Chase Pantelis.

Salisbury: Meagan Bragole.

West Newbury: Kathryn Leighton.

¢¢¢

Christina Louise Bucher of Amesbury, a student in Baylor University’s College of Arts & Sciences, was named to the dean’s academic honor list at the university for the spring semester.

¢¢¢

The following students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring semester.

Amesbury: Jordan Ann M. Sperounis.

Byfield: Adam Jason Sylvanowicz and Danielle Paone West.

Merrimac: Andrew Paton Peterson.

Newbury: Liv Eames Mosher.

Newburyport: James Paul Barrett, Dylan DiRe and Quinn Patrick Holmes.

Salisbury: Nicole Phyllis Garland, Evan Stanley Kirk and Jaryd Plante.

Seabrook: Justin Jamora Gabiosa.

¢¢¢

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, has released its fourth-quarter honor roll. Local students include:

High honors

Grade 9: Grace Belknap of Seabrook.

Grade 10: Joseph Price of Seabrook.

Grade 11: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook.

Honors

Grade 10: Calvin Dornan of Newbury and Ava Faulkner of Seabrook.

Grade 11: Evan Mailhot of Merrimac.

Grade 12: Cameron Cassidy of Seabrook, Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac and Emily Dornan of Newbury.

