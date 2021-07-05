The following local students graduated May 21 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
Amelia Kroschwitz of Byfield earned a bachelor of arts in neuroscience.
Michaela O’Friel of West Newbury earned a bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in interdisciplinary film studies.
¢¢¢
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring semester.
Merrimac: Ethan Paszko and Erin Mikson.
Newbury: Jensen Radner.
Salisbury: Sarah McLellan and Kathleen Geary.
¢¢¢
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly and Lydia Molnar.
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson.
Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira, Jacob Grossi-Hogg and Chase Pantelis.
Salisbury: Meagan Bragole.
West Newbury: Kathryn Leighton.
¢¢¢
Christina Louise Bucher of Amesbury, a student in Baylor University’s College of Arts & Sciences, was named to the dean’s academic honor list at the university for the spring semester.
¢¢¢
The following students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring semester.
Amesbury: Jordan Ann M. Sperounis.
Byfield: Adam Jason Sylvanowicz and Danielle Paone West.
Merrimac: Andrew Paton Peterson.
Newbury: Liv Eames Mosher.
Newburyport: James Paul Barrett, Dylan DiRe and Quinn Patrick Holmes.
Salisbury: Nicole Phyllis Garland, Evan Stanley Kirk and Jaryd Plante.
Seabrook: Justin Jamora Gabiosa.
¢¢¢
St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, has released its fourth-quarter honor roll. Local students include:
High honors
Grade 9: Grace Belknap of Seabrook.
Grade 10: Joseph Price of Seabrook.
Grade 11: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook.
Honors
Grade 10: Calvin Dornan of Newbury and Ava Faulkner of Seabrook.
Grade 11: Evan Mailhot of Merrimac.
Grade 12: Cameron Cassidy of Seabrook, Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac and Emily Dornan of Newbury.
