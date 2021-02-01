Isabella St. Arnault of Newbury was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. St. Arnault is a student in the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

Cecilia Shelter has been named to the president’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Elon University. Shelter is the daughter of Matthew and Wenda Shelter of Byfield.

Berit Palma of Newburyport received high honors for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Palma is a senior.

Karoline Elizabeth Jacobs of Newbury, a first-year student in forestry, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

The following local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the College of William & Mary: 

Amesbury: Isabel Williams

Groveland: Audrey Thronson

Newburyport: Jillian Gray

 The following students were named to the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester.

Amesbury: Nick James Geanoulis, Jordan Ann M. Sperounis, Aidan William Grot and Benjamin Jackson

Byfield: Danielle Paone West

Merrimac: Jake A. Picariello

Newbury: Liv Eames Mosher

Salisbury: Jaryd Plante

Seabrook: Lukas G. Max and Michael Lawrence Bua

The following students have been named to the Connecticut College dean's list for the 2020 fall semester:

Newburyport: Elisabeth Kennedy, Class of 2021, dean's high honors, majoring in dance and American studies; Emma Weis, Class of 2023, dean's high honors, undeclared major

West Newbury: Katherine Haas, Class of 2023, dean's high honors, sociology

The following students were named to the dean's list at Saint Anselm College for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year:

Amesbury: Larissa J. Havey, 2023, biology

Georgetown: Owen M. Birmingham, 2022, biology; Jessica M. Cacciola, 2022, communication; Eleni K. Goddu, 2022, marketing

Merrimac: Kayla J. King, 2024, undeclared major

Newburyport: Annemarie F. Noe, 2024, American studies

West Newbury: Anna M. Powell, 2023, nursing

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University:

Georgetown: Ian Forgitano, Alexis Lane and Haley Melvin

Merrimac: Lilly Queenan

Newburyport: Rebecca Adams, Robert Federico, Madeline Gosselin, Shay Hawley, Bridget Lane and Courtney Walsh

Rowley: Kyle Brancaleone

Salisbury: Kelly Sharkey

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, has released its second-quarter honor roll. Local students include:

High honors

Grade 9: Grace Belknap of Seabrook

Grade 10: Joseph Price of Seabrook

Grade 12: Cameron Cassidy of Seabrook, Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac

Honors

Grade 9: Katherine Dornan of Newbury

Grade 11: Evan Mailhot of Merrimac, Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook

Grade 12: Michael Bua of Seabrook, Emily Dornan of Newbury.

 

