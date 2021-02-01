Isabella St. Arnault of Newbury was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. St. Arnault is a student in the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.
¢¢¢
Cecilia Shelter has been named to the president’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Elon University. Shelter is the daughter of Matthew and Wenda Shelter of Byfield.
¢¢¢
Berit Palma of Newburyport received high honors for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Palma is a senior.
¢¢¢
Karoline Elizabeth Jacobs of Newbury, a first-year student in forestry, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
¢¢¢
The following local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the College of William & Mary:
Amesbury: Isabel Williams
Groveland: Audrey Thronson
Newburyport: Jillian Gray
¢¢¢
The following students were named to the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester.
Amesbury: Nick James Geanoulis, Jordan Ann M. Sperounis, Aidan William Grot and Benjamin Jackson
Byfield: Danielle Paone West
Merrimac: Jake A. Picariello
Newbury: Liv Eames Mosher
Salisbury: Jaryd Plante
Seabrook: Lukas G. Max and Michael Lawrence Bua
¢¢¢
The following students have been named to the Connecticut College dean's list for the 2020 fall semester:
Newburyport: Elisabeth Kennedy, Class of 2021, dean's high honors, majoring in dance and American studies; Emma Weis, Class of 2023, dean's high honors, undeclared major
West Newbury: Katherine Haas, Class of 2023, dean's high honors, sociology
¢¢¢
The following students were named to the dean's list at Saint Anselm College for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year:
Amesbury: Larissa J. Havey, 2023, biology
Georgetown: Owen M. Birmingham, 2022, biology; Jessica M. Cacciola, 2022, communication; Eleni K. Goddu, 2022, marketing
Merrimac: Kayla J. King, 2024, undeclared major
Newburyport: Annemarie F. Noe, 2024, American studies
West Newbury: Anna M. Powell, 2023, nursing
¢¢¢
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University:
Georgetown: Ian Forgitano, Alexis Lane and Haley Melvin
Merrimac: Lilly Queenan
Newburyport: Rebecca Adams, Robert Federico, Madeline Gosselin, Shay Hawley, Bridget Lane and Courtney Walsh
Rowley: Kyle Brancaleone
Salisbury: Kelly Sharkey
¢¢¢
St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, has released its second-quarter honor roll. Local students include:
High honors
Grade 9: Grace Belknap of Seabrook
Grade 10: Joseph Price of Seabrook
Grade 12: Cameron Cassidy of Seabrook, Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac
Honors
Grade 9: Katherine Dornan of Newbury
Grade 11: Evan Mailhot of Merrimac, Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook
Grade 12: Michael Bua of Seabrook, Emily Dornan of Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.