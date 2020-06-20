Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Endicott College in Beverly. They include:
Amesbury: Rebecca Castonguay, Amy Castonguay and Richard Castonguay, Mya Kermelewicz, Julie Kermelewicz, Robert Kermelewicz, Riley Newell, Natalie Newell and Michael Newell
Georgetown: Kailee Masse, Gail Masse, Amelia Olsen, Annette Olsen and Alan Olsen
Groveland: Noelle Lamattina, Kirsten Lamattina, Michael Lamattina, Nicole O'Rourke, Janet O'Rourke, Kevin O'Rourke, Julia Wright, Leanne Wright and Jason Wright
Merrimac: Olivia Fillion, Tracy Fillion, Joe Fillion, Kelley Smith and Kris Smith
Newburyport: Madelyn Duval, Bonnie Duval, Daniel Duval, Liliana Morris, Janet Morris, Andrew Morris, Ciara O'Malley, Debbie Merrill, Timothy OMalley, Andrew Panagiotakos, Ann Panagiotakos, John Panagiotakos, Katherine Roberts, Madeline Scally, Jessica Scally, Darrin Scally, Callan Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan, Paul Sullivan, Alexandra Trego, Julie Trego and Michael Trego
Rowley: Margaret Rooney, Mary Rooney and Peter Rooney
Salisbury: Emily Haywood, Sue Celentano and Tom Haywood
¢¢¢
Sloan and Lauren Strickler of Newburyport were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina.
¢¢¢
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at Connecticut College in New London, Conn.
Newburyport: Elisabeth Kennedy, Class of 2021, Dean's High Honors, Dance and American Studies major; Emma Weis, 2023, Dean's High Honors, Undeclared
West Newbury: Katherine Haas, 2023, Dean's High Honors, Undeclared
¢¢¢
Berit Palma, of Newburyport, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, was named to the dean's list with high honors during the spring 2020 semester.
¢¢¢
The following Fairfield University students graduated in May from the school in Fairfield, Conn.
West Newbury: Daniel P. Swanson and Sarah Swanson
¢¢¢
The following residents were recently named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., for the spring 2020 semester:
Amesbury: Isabel Williams
Groveland: Audrey Thronson
Newburyport: Jillian Gray
¢¢¢
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Amesbury: Sophia Uhlarik, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology & Audiology
Merrimac: Tyler Hrubes, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
¢¢¢
Sydney Elizabeth Daileanes, who attended Amesbury High School, was named to the president's list at Elon University. She is the daughter of John and Jennifer Daileanes of Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.