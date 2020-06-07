A number of students from Greater Newburyport were among the 483 members of the Class of 2020 who graduated recently from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, in a ceremony livestreamed from the Abby Church on campus.
The students, their degree, major and honors, included:
GEORGETOWN
Michael Goddu, Bachelor of arts with honors, natural sciences, Cum Laude.
Kayla Marino, Bachelor of arts, criminal justice.
Gillian McDonald, bachelor of science, nursing, Cum Laude.
Matthew Robson, bachelor of arts, natural sciences, Cum Laude.
GROVELAND
Madeline Binding, bachelor of science, nursing, Magna Cum Laude.
MERRIMAC
Katelin McSherry, bachelor of arts with honors, business and finance, Cum Laude.
Colleen Mulholland, bachelor of arts, business.
NEWBURYPORT
Delaney Bartol, bachelor of arts, education studies: elementary education, Magna Cum Laude.
ROWLEY
Brandon Barrett, bachelor of arts, business and finance.
Cameron Barrett, Bachelor of arts, business and marketing.
SALISBURY
Madison Borrelli, bachelor of arts, finance and Spanish, Summa Cum Laude.
Lily Dow, bachelor of arts, education studies: elementary education.
¢¢¢
Two local residents were among 17 Saint Anselm College students honored recently with the Leahy Award for participation in the college’s Service and Solidarity Missions trips this past academic year.
The students were Eleni Goddu of Georgetown, a marketing major in the Class of 2022, and Colleen Mulholland of Merrimac, a business major in the Class of 2020.
Service and Solidarity Missions are student-led service trips overseen by the Office of Campus Ministry during winter and spring breaks. One hundred and ninety-five students traveled across the country, to Puerto Rico, and locally in Manchester, New Hampshire, to serve those in need, learn about and witness social injustice, and gain experience that further develops lessons learned in the classroom.
