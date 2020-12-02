Brianna H. Sorgini of Amesbury was recently recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, the national leadership and honors organization at the University of Maine in Orono.
The organization promotes and rewards academic achievement and provides members with opportunities for community service, personal development and professional fulfillment.
¢¢¢
Kaitlyn Colby of Merrimac is among the 603 students who made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Regis College in Weston. Colby is in the Class of 2023.
¢¢¢
Burhan Kakal of Merrimac has been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester at MCPHS University.
Burhan is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree in the doctor of pharmacy-accelerated academic program. Burhan will graduate from the Manchester, New Hampshire, campus in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.