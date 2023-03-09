NEWBURYPORT — The work of the next wave of great artists may very well be on display at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center where the Newburyport Schools Youth Art Exhibit runs until the end of the month.
Ben Ober, an art teacher at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, coordinates the annual art show and said it gives students in each grade a chance to display their work.
“This really is representative of all of the hard work that happens across the Newburyport Public Schools,” Ober said.
The art show, which fills the first and second floors of the High Street center, is sponsored by the Newburyport Education Foundation and includes just over 200 works, including 27 pieces of two-dimensional artwork as well as a smattering of three-dimensional work that represents each school.
“We’re just trying to get a good representation of the amazing work that happens in the district,” he said.
The district has planned an opening night event for students and families at the Senior/Community Center on March 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.
“It’s exciting for us to see all the work up there and displayed to allow students to show off their amazing skills,” Ober said. “We have a really amazing and talented group of students in Newburyport, so it was really hard to choose the artwork.”
Eighth-graders Mia Stevens, Isla Trail and Ellebe Foster collaborated on a papier-mache bowl of ramen noodles.
Ellebe said the idea behind the sculpture was to make a daily object much bigger and it also required the use of textures for realism.
“It was a lot of fun to make,” she said.
Seventh-grader Matthew Petrie submitted a colored-pencil drawing of a dragon eye for the exhibit.
“This is great. I love people seeing my work,” he said.
Ober said he is “very pleased” to be able to offer such a wide range of artwork for display.
“It’s really nice for parents who are coming into the kindergarten level to see what the students do by the time they become a senior and to understand how students grow,” he said. “For me, I get to see some of these students really develop into amazing artists who are going to go off and study art in school.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.