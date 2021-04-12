Student from West Newbury leads local charge for river cleanup

Walking along the sandy shoreline of Plum Island one day, 12-year-old Kaeleigh Belanger of West Newbury saw a disturbing sight: a dead horseshoe crab whose body had been invaded by plastic.
Spurred by that example of death by pollution and other environmental concerns, the River Valley Charter School sixth-grader sat down and wrote a grant proposal to the Youth Ocean Conservation Summit for funds to help clean up local beaches.
The proposal, an endeavor Kaeleigh called "stressful" because it was a new type of writing for her, paid off and just recent she received $200.
Armed with the grant money for clean up supplies, she and other students from the Newburyport charter school will be conducting a beach cleanup on the north end of Plum Island at the mouth of the Merrimack River May 15 with a rain date of May 22.
Volunteers will also go out in kayaks and small boats to fish trash out of the water before it makes its way to the ocean. The hope is to reduce the entanglement and ingestion of microplastics by marine life while educating boaters, beachgoers, and their classmates.
"I could not be more proud of Kaeleigh. She is a very determined young lady. Her care and dedication give me hope," River Valley Charter School teacher Ellen Link said.
Link said Kaeleigh and her peers have been learning about the Merrimack River watershed and about the issue of debris in the river and the Atlantic Ocean.
In December, Kaeleigh and Link attended a virtual Youth Ocean Conservation Summit conference where they interacted with children and young adults from around the world who presented ideas for conservation projects to one another.
Buoyed by the conference, Kaeleigh began writing a grant application to the Youth Ocean Conservation Summit. With help from Link and her father, Kaeleigh said it took about two weeks and many drafts to complete it.
"I was difficult to decide what I should put in and what I took out," she said.
"I've been very impressed with the dedication Kaeleigh has shown to the project," her mother, Amy Belanger, added.
Link said the clean up project aligns with the mission of the school: to provide a rigorous academic program based on the Montessori philosophy and rooted in the history, culture, and ecology of the Merrimack River Valley.
Fourth and fifth-grade students at the school are taking part in a similarly themed program called Protect Our Prehistoric Pals. The younger students are involved with cleaning Plum Island's estuary and marsh to provide clean nesting habitat for horseshoe crabs and raising awareness of their importance in vaccine production.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
