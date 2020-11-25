Student, his former principal form tutoring firm

AMESBURY — A local student and his former principal have entered into a new stage of their relationship as business partners in a start-up educational coaching company.
Chuck Wright is a 2017 graduate of Amesbury Innovation High School and is a senior studying general and special education at Southern New Hampshire University.
The 21-year-old recently partnered with his former Innovation High School principal, Eryn Maguire, to form Big Dipper Education Coaching, which offers education coaching for teens who struggle with motivation, anxiety, depression, school avoidance and focus issues.
"We will go in and work with the families and the student to help build trust and relationships with them so that we can help them succeed," Wright said. "We will help them be the best version of themselves."
Maguire has been the principal Amesbury Innovation High School, a therapeutic high school program that helps students struggling with academics from a social and emotional perspective, since 2014 and said starting Big Dipper Education Coaching with Wright is "an extension of what I do now."
"This gives us a chance to help kids with the struggles that they have in school outside of the Amesbury community," Maguire said.
Maguire said Big Dipper Education Coaching is designed to help students learn while also help them get through the difficulties of their day.
"We can help kids struggling academically," she said. "But, instead of providing the normal tutoring, there is more of a mentoring approach."
According to Wright, the Big Dipper constellation is a favorite of his family, which has been no stranger to mental illness.
"My brother and I are very close, we are only two years apart and then, one day we find out he has schizophrenia," Wright said. "My family and I have been battling this mental illness ever since then. He is doing well now, which is wonderful but we could not have done it without the supports that we have had."
Wright was also quick to point out that he is not a psychotherapist but does have the experience of his own life to inform his counseling decisions.
"We could also work with therapists to help the student," Wright said. "But I would be there in the home to help you reach those goals that you want to reach. If it is getting an A in your math class or maybe it is dealing with stressful situations."
A socially distanced world that includes remote learning can also present problems for students struggling with mental illness.
"A lot of families don't realize the effect that teachers and school staff have," Wright said. "A lot of people say, 'You are just teachers.' But we are far more than that. There are a lot of things that we deal with that, now that the kids are home, people who are struggling with their own students could really use us to come in there and help their students become the greatest version of themselves."
Maguire said she is delighted to work with her former student in their new venture.
"Chuck is amazing," Maguire said. "His level of awareness and his ability to work with anyone, teens in particular, is something I have no doubt in."
Wright said he and Maguire have been working on Big Dipper Education Coaching for a few years and are ready to offer their services.
"Eryn was originally my science teacher, then she became my principal," Wright said. "Now, we are partnering up to do this together. With her help and all of her experience, there is really nothing that we can't take on."
Big Dipper Education Coaching: www.bigdippercoaching.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.