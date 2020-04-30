NEWBURYPORT — Fourth- and fifth-graders at Molin Upper Elementary School were recently asked a simple question by school officials: What brings you joy?
The answers will be compiled in a video and shared on YouTube in early May, according to school counselors Maggie Flaherty and Leigh Cassidy.
In an email shared with families Wednesday morning, students were encouraged to send a photo of themselves with something that makes them happy. The sky is the limit of what that could mean, from a pet to a Lego project to an outdoor activity.
“Students have expressed the hardest part of not being in school is missing their friends and the social connections they have each and every day with classmates and teachers,” Flaherty and Cassidy said in a separate statement.
“The ‘What Brings You Joy’ project is an activity blending both the importance of a positive outlook and remaining united as a school community,” the counselors added. “It’s a great way to highlight Molin’s resilience in what is a challenging time for all.”
Submissions aren’t limited to students, however, as school staff are expected to join in the fun, according to the email.
The photos will be compiled over the next few days and assembled into a slideshow video to be uploaded on YouTube. The deadline is Friday.
Submissions should emailed to:
Fourth-graders: Ms. Cassidy at lcassidy@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
Fifth-graders: Ms. Flaherty at mflaherty@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
