According to literary legend, novelist Ernest Hemingway created the six-word story, which combined poetry and drama into a short form that has grown in popularity while remaining difficult to achieve.
According to that legend, Hemingway, while having dinner with fellow writers of the famous Algonquin Round Table in New York City, bet he could write a story in just six words. They bet not. Hemingway grabbed a pen and a napkin and wrote: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” They paid up and Hemingway called it his best work, or so the story goes.
Residents of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury in grades 6-12 were invited to take on that literary challenge and their thoughts on the pandemic with the recent Tri-Town Libraries’ 6 Word Story Contest.
Students were invited to submit an original six-word story between June 22 and July 13. Each contestant created his or her unique story reflecting on “Life During Quarantine.”
Teen librarians Meghan McCabe (Groveland), Tracy Shaw (Merrimac) and Kristen Young (West Newbury) set up the contest and, along with Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge, judged the entries. Entries were divided into two categories: Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12. The winners in each category were awarded a $10 iTunes gift card.
Winners in grades 9-12
First place – Parker Greason (11th grade/West Newbury): “16; covered mouth, still strong voice.”
Second place – Max Petry (12th grade/Merrimac): “Perpetually and consistently watching screens daily.”
Third place – Yvette Estevez (10th grade/West Newbury): “An epiphany of importance of family.”
Winner in grades 6-8
Akshay Trivedi (6th grade/Groveland): “Missed: school, soccer, friends liked: Zoom!!”
This contest was sponsored by Langley Adams Library, Merrimac Public Library and GAR Memorial Library as part of their combined Teen Advisory Group. Since its creation in April 2019, TAG has been connecting with students in middle and high school with opportunities for community service, social events, creative writing groups, graphic novel clubs and more.
For information about upcoming TAG events or book clubs, contact any of the teen librarians at mmccabe@langleyadamslib.org, tshaw@merrimaclibrary.org, or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
The Creative Writing Club meets on Zoom every two weeks on Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. Email Kristen Young (kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org) to find out more about the group, upcoming meeting dates or to join.
