There’s a literary legend that Ernest Hemingway, while having dinner with fellow writers of the famous Algonquin Round Table in New York City, bet he could write a story in just six words. They bet not. He grabbed a pen and a napkin and wrote: “For Sale: baby shoes, never worn.” They paid up and Hemingway called it his best work. Now, the the Tri-Town Libraries Teen Advisory Group is hosting a contest to give local writers the chance to top Hemingway's six-word story.
Residents of Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury who are entering grades 6-12 may submit one original six-word story, per student, between June 22 and July 13. Each contestant will create their unique story based on this prompt: "Life During Quarantine: A Six Word Memoir".
Six-word stories can be humorous, dramatic, suspenseful, the possibilities are endless! Each story must have six words, be your original work, and include appropriate language for all ages.
Newburyport Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge will join the three teen librarians as a guest judge. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: Grades 6-8 andgrades 9-12. Each category will have two winners and receive an iTunes gift card. Winners will be announced on July 20 and will be featured in The Daily News and online at www.newburyportnews.com.
Email entries to your public librarian: Groveland, Meghan McCabe, mmccabe@langleyadamslib.org; West Newbury, Kristen Young, kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org; or Merrimac, Tracy Shaw, tshaw@merrimaclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.