Students sing, dance for local seniors

Courtesy photo Acts of Kindness, or A-OK!, a partnership between Theater Workshop and the Newbury Council on Aging, performs for local seniors last weekend at Oak Ridge in Byfield.

NEWBURY — Theater Workshop has partnered with the Council on Aging to provide outdoor singing and dancing performances for seniors outside their homes.

The program, Acts of Kindness — or A-OK!, is a community service program created to lift the spirits of seniors amid COVID-19 concerns. 

Theater Workshop features students in grades 3 to 12 from area schools, but mostly the Triton Regional School District. 

For the past two weekends, students have been performing one-on-one shows for seniors at their homes. Seniors also received a gift bag with games, books, toiletries, student-made cards, masks and craft kits provided in part by Community Service of Newburyport . 

To support these efforts through a donation or by ordering a care package delivery, visit www.workshopartsinc.org.

Donations also support A-OK! with its phone tree calling list where troupe members contact local seniors and communicate any updates from the Council on Aging.

The troupe has planned a performance festival June 12 at Newbury Town Library. The festival will be free to the public.

For more information, contact Theater Workshop director Stacey April Fix at theaterworkshop@comcast.net

