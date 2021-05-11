Students sing, dance for local seniors

NEWBURY — Theater Workshop has partnered with the Council on Aging to provide outdoor singing and dancing performances for seniors outside their homes.
The program, Acts of Kindness — or A-OK!, is a community service program created to lift the spirits of seniors amid COVID-19 concerns.
Theater Workshop features students in grades 3 to 12 from area schools, but mostly the Triton Regional School District.
For the past two weekends, students have been performing one-on-one shows for seniors at their homes. Seniors also received a gift bag with games, books, toiletries, student-made cards, masks and craft kits provided in part by Community Service of Newburyport .
To support these efforts through a donation or by ordering a care package delivery, visit www.workshopartsinc.org.
Donations also support A-OK! with its phone tree calling list where troupe members contact local seniors and communicate any updates from the Council on Aging.
The troupe has planned a performance festival June 12 at Newbury Town Library. The festival will be free to the public.
For more information, contact Theater Workshop director Stacey April Fix at theaterworkshop@comcast.net.
