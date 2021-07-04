AMESBURY — A detailed report on ways the city might better link the Lower Millyard with Main Street and the rest of downtown is due to arrive soon.
The Boston/New England District Council of the Urban Land Institute completed its study of the Lower Millyard on June 28 and is expected to publish its full report as soon as next week.
The Lower Millyard was the city's industrial manufacturing center during the mid-to-late 19th century but the area has suffered from a lack of public and private investment, and has been the subject of many studies and plans over the years.
Although the recent addition of the Riverwalk and Heritage Park have begun drawing more people to the area, it still remains disconnected from nearby Main Street and the rest of the downtown area.
Director of Community and Economic Development Angela Cleveland said that revitalization of the Lower Millyard has a long history in the city.
"There has been a lot of looking at the Lower Millyard to address existing zoning, existing land uses," she said. "There has been so much work there but it all stalled. This was an effort to pick all of that back up. "
An eight-person Technical Assistance Panel of land use and development experts spent a week studying the Lower Millyard from April 30 to May 4, with a focus on providing insight into redevelopment scenarios.
The panel met with three city councilors, members of the Conservation Commission, and members of the city's volunteer Lower Millyard Task Force while touring the district this spring.
"When the panel says that they were with us from April 30 to May 4, that is an understatement," Cleveland said. "They were with us, basically since the end of March. We did not start from scratch. There were a lot of previous reports and studies that were dusted off and were a part of the research that this panel did."
The panel’s full findings and recommendations will be part of a written report which is expected to be submitted to the city this summer.
In a press release, the panel suggested a comprehensive planning process which would consider parking, pedestrian circulation, expansion of public parks and green space. The panel also advised engaging city landowners to understand their own long-term interests in the area.
Cleveland said the panel's work was very thorough.
"They did tons of background research to ask us the right questions to really dig into this with us," she said. "They really asked great questions when we were on our two-hour walkabout."
Technical Assistance Panel co-chair Michael Wang said in a press release that he and his fellow panelists saw a potential popular destination for residents in Amesbury's Lower Millyard.
"There is a renewed interest in revitalizing this area by both public leaders and community members, and we are glad to be assisting in this effort," Wang said.
The city has more recently been making the Lower Millyard more available for residents and organizations.
Amesbury Days hosted two movie nights in the Lower Millyard last week and the Amesbury Days 5K was scheduled there on Saturday.
According to Cleveland, the most recent activities are just the tip of the iceberg.
"I wouldn't call this easy but it is a lower hanging fruit than some of the other phases that you will see, like developing condominiums on the hill," Cleveland said. "That will take a long time to do but we are currently activating and programming Heritage Park."
For more on the Lower Millyard: www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/pages/lower-millyard-project.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
