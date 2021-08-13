Subaru lands on top of parked car in Newburyport crash

NEWBURYPORT – An elderly motorist sustained minor injuries Friday around 2 p.m. after driving her car through a fence and into a Prospect Street parking lot, coming to rest on top of another car.
The woman was seen speaking to Newburyport police and firefighters as she was placed onto a stretcher and transported to an area hospital. While the crash remains under investigation, it is believed the fence acted as ramp, sending her Subaru Forester into the air and onto a Volvo station wagon.
Prospect Street, located off State Street and near Otis Place, remained open while first responders were on scene.
