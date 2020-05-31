NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Development is calling on local artists to submit a photograph of their artwork to be included in a virtual exhibition, “#HappyDistraction.”
Submissions may include paintings, photographs, drawings and sculptures. Artists can submit an Instagram-ready photograph with a one-sentence description, representing moments of hope, light and color during this difficult time.
Selected artists’ works will be featured on Shop Newburyport’s social media pages and website. Visit NewburyportShops.com/HappyDistraction to submit work.
“We are pleased to showcase the works of local artists in our ‘#HappyDistraction’ virtual exhibition,” said Rebekah Macchia, marketing director for Newburyport Development, in a press release. “The online gallery will be a curated collection of works which celebrate the beauty in our world.”
