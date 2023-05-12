NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High School's creative writing class seeks submissions for its annual Favorite Poem Project of Greater Newburyport.
The National Favorite Poem Project was launched in 1997 by former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky to celebrate the pleasure of poetry with the public.
Pinsky put out a call for favorite poems and received 18,000 responses from Americans of ages, backgrounds and regions. Newburyport has been celebrating this locally for 20 years.
"We are currently seeking submissions for our 21st annual Favorite Poem Project," creative writing teacher Deborah Szabo wrote in a release. "Once again, we hope to receive poems from a broad spectrum of people, young and old, prominent and barely known."
A representative sample of poems will be chosen for public readings June 17 at 2 p.m. at Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Poems may be old or modern, famous or obscure, English or another language with a translation. Along with the poem, a brief statement is requested on why it has personal meaning.
Szabo said they are not looking for literary analysis, so much as to share each reader’s personal experience of a poem written by someone else. Past readers have been as young as 4 years old and as old as 103 years old.
Creative writing students will read and consider all entries, so the more entries they receive, the more poetry that students will read.
To submit a poem for consideration, send it to: Deborah Szabo, Newburyport High School, 241 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950 or email to dszabo@newburyport.k12.ma.us by May 22.
Include a copy of the poem, a brief paragraph explaining why it is a favorite, your name, e-mail address, phone number, and a piece of identifying information, such as profession and/or age, to ensure a varied group of readers and poems at the performance.
