WEST NEWBURY — Patrons are invited to “rest awhile and dream beneath our Poet Tree” at GAR Memorial Library.
Email your favorite poem or a poem you wrote yourself and it will be added to the Poet Tree outside the library. Poems for all ages encouraged. Send submissions to: ask@westnewburylibrary.org.
Beginning this week, the library will be open for curbside pickup on Saturdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Ongoing curbside pickup has been in place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To keep all patrons and staff safe, the building remains closed to the public.
All materials are quarantined before allowed to circulate outside the library building. Patrons are asked not to clean materials at home and to place all returns in the library book drop only. The book drop is always open.
