SALISBURY — Near perfect weather and an eclectic combination of family-friendly events helped bring the community together over the weekend to celebrate the time-honored tradition of Salisbury Days.
The festivities began Friday in Lions Park, moved over to the beach center on Saturday, and concluded Sunday in Salisbury Village. The event offered a wide variety of activities, such as a firemen’s muster, a car show and live music.
The weather held out just long enough for the event to run its course, according to Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz. She said the event had a great turnout, particularly from volunteers.
“I would say that it was a wonderful effort of many volunteers in different commissions, in different committees. We had community members come out and spend entire days with me, hanging up signs, taking down signs, assisting vendors,” Roketenetz said. “Without the community, it would have been hard to pull off such a beautiful weekend.”
One of Roketenetz’s favorite parts of the weekend was reading the responses from the 400 writing prompts sent out to Salisbury Elementary School students, with students being prompted to write about their favorite parts of Salisbury.
“It’s just a really nice, wholesome reminder of all the wonderful things that surround you,” Roketenetz said.
This year’s Salisbury Days featured a few new activities, including the event’s first kickball tournament.
“The Harrison family is a big family here in town and they gathered up all the kids and all the grownups,” Roketenetz said. “And they took the trophy for the first-ever Salisbury Days kickball tournament.”
Another new event was the Color the Sky Festival, a creation of Roketenetz.
She said the weather did not cooperate at first, with not even a breeze present for the 11 a.m. kickoff. But Roketenetz said it did not take long for things to pick up.
“At one point, I stood at groundswell and just looked down the sand toward the jetty and the sky was full and that’s, that was the title of the event, we called it the Color the Sky Festival, and the sky was literally filled with all different types of kites,” Roketenetz said.
Roketenetz got involved alongside her family by taking part in the firemen’s muster.
“Me, my son, my husband, we hopped on,” Roketenetz said. “It was a blast, I could not believe how much energy goes into it.”
Those interested in watching events from Salisbury Days can find them on Salisbury Community Television’s website www.sctvmc.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.